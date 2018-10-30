The St. Louis Blues Now Have A Puppy!!

The Blues have decided to bring in their secret weapon this season...a front office PUPPY!!!

The St. Louis Blues announced that they partnered with Duo and adopted a adorable yellow Labrador retriever puppy for the season.

Duo specializes in training service dogs to assist individuals and facilities, and that is exactly what this young pup's job will be very soon.

According to the Blues, the next 18 months, the puppy will undergo basic obedience training, as well as social and environmental simulations to help it develop into a secure, self-confident, working dog for a future Duo client. As "puppy raisers," the Blues will host the pup in the front office and at home games to assist it in developing its necessary socialization needs.

Of course he has his own Instagram,@stlbluespup and he is also accepting name suggestions!

So now through Nov. 8, fans can submit their recommendations for the puppy's name! To submit your vote, visit stlouisblues.com/puppy.

Click here for more details!