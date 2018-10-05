St. Louis County Police Selling "Paw 'n Order" Calendars!

October 5, 2018
German Shepard

ID 90056704 © William Wise | Dreamstime.com

Features

Here's something that will give you the Friday feels! 

St. Louis County Police Department is showing some love to adorable puppies in their newest "Paw 'n Order" calendar! 

The 2019 Paw 'n Order Calendar is now available, and if you buy one and you'll be supporting two great St. Louis causes!

Proceeds benefit the St. Louis County Police Athletic League and local animal shelters.

Local photographer, Lynn Terry captures all of the photos for the calendars each year to help support both causes. 

Happy #nationaldonutday . The 2019 Paw and Order Calendar is almost ready for print. Proceeds benefit local animal shelters. They will be available to purchase at www.pitsandpolice.com . . . #donuts #pawandorder #pitsandpolice #calendarimage #2019calendar #police #policeman #lawenforcement #rescuedog #pitbull #dog #rescuedogsofinstagram #pitbullsofinstagram #pitbulllife #mugshot

A post shared by Lynn Terry Photography (@lynnterryphotography) on

Order yours today today! www.pitsandpolice.com 

St. Louis County Police
local animal shelters
charity
Police
Animals

