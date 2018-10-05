St. Louis County Police Selling "Paw 'n Order" Calendars!

Here's something that will give you the Friday feels!

St. Louis County Police Department is showing some love to adorable puppies in their newest "Paw 'n Order" calendar!

The 2019 Paw 'n Order Calendar is now available, and if you buy one and you'll be supporting two great St. Louis causes!

Proceeds benefit the St. Louis County Police Athletic League and local animal shelters.

Local photographer, Lynn Terry captures all of the photos for the calendars each year to help support both causes.

Order yours today today! www.pitsandpolice.com