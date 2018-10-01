St. Louis Couple To Be Featured on House Hunters Tonight

If you are flipping through the channels tonight, don't miss a local St. Louis couple to be featured on the HGTV show House Hunters!

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Joni Spearand Dan Stanton have called St. Louis their home for over 20 years, and now are searching for a new house in Smithfield, Virginia.

STL couple appearing Monday night on 'House Hunters' https://t.co/TRh8oXJnGt — Joe Holleman (@STLsherpa) October 1, 2018

The filming of the show airing tonight was filmed in March, Spear said, adding that the schedule was a tad daunting: five days of 12-hour filming days.

"It was a blast, but it wasn't easy," she said. "All the re-shoots. Every time an airplane would fly overhead, it was 'cut' and do it again."

"We have no idea what it's all going to look like," Spear said of the episode. "We have not seen one bit of it."

Their episode airs tonight at 9 p.m. on HGTV.

Click here to read more.