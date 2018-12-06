St. Louis Parks Offer Free Firewood This Winter

The St. Louis Forestry Division wants you to stay warm this winter and is offering free firewood while it lasts!

According to KSDK, every Tuesday around 3 p.m head to the lower Muny parking lot to pick up wood from damaged or dead trees in Forest Park.

The wood will be available at:

Forest Park – Lower Muny Opera Parking Lot

Carondelet Park - Compost and Recycling location off Holly Hills Drive

O'Fallon Park - North of Picnic Site #4

The wood is available on a first come, first served basis. Trees will continue to be cut down, and new wood is dumped every Tuesday at around 3 p.m. until March of 2019.

Click here where you can find the pick up location in the park.