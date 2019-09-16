St. Louis ranks No. 13 most vain city in U.S.

(KEZK) — You're so vain, you probably think this post is about you.

Quality Logo Products

According to a recent study that asked 2,730 people across 25 U.S. cities, St. Louis is the 13th most vain city in the country.

Topping the charts, by no surprise, is New York City, where its residents spend an average of 38.4 minutes on daily personal care. The survey considered personal care as activities including showering, putting on makeup, styling hair, shaving and brushing teeth.

St. Louisans spend about 33.8 minutes per day on personal care. This was close to the national average of 33.6 minutes daily.

Coming in last out of 25 cities was Denver, where its residents take the shortest amount of time to get ready — 28.4 minutes. That's 10 minutes less than New Yorkers spend on personal care.

The study also revealed some more intimate details about Americans' hygiene habits. Nearly three out of four (73%) admit to picking their noses. Almost two out of three people (65.8%) admitted to peeing in the shower. And more than a quarter of Americans (28.4%) admit to peeing in swimming pools.

