The St. Louis Zoo Now Has A Starbucks Inside!

Imagine sipping on a chai tea next to a cheetah? At the Saint Louis Zoo you can!

On Friday the St. Louis Zoo opened the first Starbucks location ever inside of a zoo!

The Saint Louis Zoo announced, "visitors can now enjoy Candy Crossing, the Zoo’s new fudge and candy shop, and a Starbucks walk up window. Both are located in the same building in Schnuck Family Plaza at the center of the Zoo. All the items at Candy Crossing are made with either sustainable palm oil or no palm oil at all, which will help protect animals and their rainforest homes. Candy Crossing will also feature a patio at which Zoo visitors can enjoy a treat while overlooking the lake."

All your Starbucks favorites will be available including frozen specialty beverages, savory artisan sandwiches, a variety of pastries, Teavana teas and more.

