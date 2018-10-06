Steinberg Skating Rink Opening Date Announced

October 6, 2018
ice skating

The Blues aren't the only ones ready to hit the ice! 

Steinberg Skating Rink has officially posted that if weather permitting they will be open for the ice skating season on November 9th through February 28, 2019. 

Steinberg Skating Rink is the largest outdoor ice skating rink in the Midwest, offering public skating all day, everyday—including all holidays. They are always open no matter what the temperature is.

*Note: Steinberg Skating Rink is a cash-only establishment. An ATM is available.

Click here for more details. 

