Sterling K. Brown "Optimistic" About Joining the Cast of "Frozen 2"

Sterling K. Brown has addressed rumors that he's been cast in the upcoming Frozen sequel. "Oh wow, what can I say, in negotiations right now. [I'm> feeling optimistic," he tells Entertainment Tonight. "There's a new character they want to introduce that I kind of auditioned for, and it would be an opportunity do something my kid can definitely watch. This is definitely family friendly, so I'm crossing my fingers and hoping for the best." The father of two adds, "I know my man Josh Gad is in there. We've talked about it several times, and so an opportunity to play with him would be a lot of fun. So send up and hope for the best."

