STL Pretzel Boys Has The Perfect Game Day Snack

If you plan to eat more during the Super Bowl this year instead of actually watching the game, STL Pretzel boys has cooked up the perfect pre-game snack for you and all your friends.

Check it out! The local pretzel shop posted on facebook yesterday, "Anyone else having a tough time with this #SuperBowl matchup?? ---- We’ve got a special that might lift your spirits just a bit... A football pretzel plus a large cheese dip is only $19.99. Call us ASAP as spaces will fill up!"

Click here to order yours today!