STUDY: 70% of People Globally Work Remotely at Least Once a Week

May 31, 2018
working outside

More than two-thirds of people around the world work away from the office at least once every week, according to researchers.

A study released Tuesday by Luxembourg-based serviced office provider IWG found that 70 percent of professionals work remotely — a phenomenon known as telecommuting — at least one day a week, while 53 percent work remotely for at least half of the week.

