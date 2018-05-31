STUDY: 70% of People Globally Work Remotely at Least Once a Week

More than two-thirds of people around the world work away from the office at least once every week, according to researchers.

A study released Tuesday by Luxembourg-based serviced office provider IWG found that 70 percent of professionals work remotely — a phenomenon known as telecommuting — at least one day a week, while 53 percent work remotely for at least half of the week.

Do you get to work remotely? If so where?

