STUDY: 70% of People Globally Work Remotely at Least Once a Week
May 31, 2018
More than two-thirds of people around the world work away from the office at least once every week, according to researchers.
A study released Tuesday by Luxembourg-based serviced office provider IWG found that 70 percent of professionals work remotely — a phenomenon known as telecommuting — at least one day a week, while 53 percent work remotely for at least half of the week.
Do you get to work remotely? If so where?
Click here to read more!