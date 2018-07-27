Sucking Up to Your Boss Makes You Worse at Your Job?

Here's an important question for the future of your career: Which will get you further, doing amazing work or sucking up to your boss? Because, apparently, "both" isn't an option.

A new study out of Oregon State University found that when people kiss up to their bosses, it drains their energy . . . so they get WORSE at their job. They start wasting more time online, missing deadlines, and getting into fights with coworkers.

The researchers say, quote, "There's a personal cost to ingratiating yourself with your boss. When your energy is depleted, it may nudge you into slack-off territory."

Click here to read the full study!