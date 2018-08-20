Sugarfire Smoke House To Be Featured On Travel Channel
Sugarfire Smoke House is proud to announce its upcoming segment on national television show Food Paradise, slated to air Tuesday, September 4 at 10 p.m. CST.
The series, produced by Travel Channel, brings viewers along as they travel across the country seeking and touring must-see eateries that offer unique dining experiences. Each episode focuses on a specific type of food, with Sugarfire’s episode featuring citywide franchises, dubbed “Off-The-Chain Eats.” Be sure to tune in on Tuesday, September 4 at 10 p.m. CST to catch Sugarfire’s own Mike Johnson on Travel Channel.
Mark your calendars! Be sure to tune in to @travelchannel Food Paradise on Tuesday, September 4 at 10 p.m. CST to catch Sugarfire’s own Mike Johnson! The series brings viewers along as they travel across the country seeking and touring must-see eateries that offer unique dining experiences. Each episode focuses on a specific type of food, with Sugarfire’s episode featuring citywide franchises, dubbed “Off-The-Chain Eats.” -- -- -- #travelchannel #foodparadise #foodparadisetravelchannel #offthechaineats #offthechaingram #tvshow #tv #mikejohnson #cheflife #BBQLife #BBQ #barbecue #chef #pitmasters #wanderlust #igfood #stlouisgram #explorestlouihttps://www.travelchannel.com/s #visitmo #bestfoodstlouis #bestbbqintown #wanderlusters #travelguide #thrillist #stlouisbbq #gatewaytothewest
For more information and air dates, please visit travelchannel.com.