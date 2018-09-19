Susan Lucci Sizzles in Unretouched Swimsuit Photos

All My Children star Susan Lucci looks stunning in an unretouched swimsuit spread for Harper's Bazaar. "I feel as good now as I ever did in my 20s and 30s, maybe even better physically," the 71-year-old actress tells the magazine. She credits "very natural"-looking Botox, Pilates and a disciplined diet for maintaining her youthful appearance. "I rarely eat dessert, never snack, and I don’t eat a lot of bread and pasta," she notes. "I’ll have one glass of champagne when we go out to dinner, but I don’t drink at home." Lucci also admits that she's approaching the aging process "kicking and screaming all the way."

