Target Is Selling Sugar Cookie Milk That Tastes Exactly Like the Holidays

What makes the holidays better, sugar!

Target has a special milk that will have Santa coming back for sure!

Sugar Cookie Milk will make even the most anti-milkers change their ways. It tastes like your favorite holiday cookie, in a cold, drinkable form!

A post shared by Spam (@spammyspammy) on Oct 29, 2018 at 5:47pm PDT

The Santa-approved milk comes in a quart for $2.49. Since it's refrigerated, you'll have to stop by your local Target to pick it up, but you can check online to see which store around you has it in stock. So far, the sweet milk seems to be a hit among Target shoppers. One Twitter user mixed the milk in a latte, and said, "my tongue is dancing. I haven't ever had a better coffee...".

Click here to read more!