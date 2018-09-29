Terry Crews to Host "America’s Got Talent: The Champions"

After years of watching and enjoying the original, Terry Crews will serve as a host on NBC's new spinoff America's Got Talent: The Champions.

Deadline reports that Crews will be joining judges Mel B, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, and executive producer Simon Cowell for the special spinoff, which premieres in January. The Champions revisits some of the best, weirdest, and most memorable acts from the series' past 13 seasons. Crews said that he is "honored" and "proud" to be part of the team.