Thousands of Bugs Could Be Living in Your Christmas Tree!

As we get our homes cleaned decorated for our guests this holiday season, you could have a few extra unwanted guests staying too.

According to organic gardening and pest control company, Safer Brand, as many as 25,000 bugs could be living in your pretty green tree.

To prevent bringing any of them home, Safer Brand recommends examining your tree’s trunk and branches for bug nests before buying it and leaving it in your garage for at least 24 hours before decorating. Finally, before bringing it inside, shake it out over a white sheet to dislodge any bugs. And most importantly, do not spray aerosol pesticides on it, as these can be flammable.

