Throwback Thursday: Robin WIlliams Comedy Sketch as "The American Flag"

Video of Robin Williams as the America Flag

Some may say he was an American treasure, but Robin Williams 1982 comedy sketch as "The American Flag" is something we could all use this Fourth of July weekend!

A new HBO documentary will focus on the late Robin Williams' life as a performer, using interviews with some of the Oscar-winning actor's friends and family, including his son Zak, as well as audio from Williams himself.

Directed by Marina Zenovich, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind will be an "intimate look into the life and work of Robin Williams, the master of stage and comedy," according to the HBO YouTube page. In addition to Williams' son, other people interviewed for the film include Billy Crystal, Eric Idle, Steve Martin, and many more.

Click here to watch the full HBO trailer of Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind