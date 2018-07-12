Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' "Keep A Little Soul"

TOM PETTY's first post-death single has arrived.

It's called "Keep a Little Soul", and it's a previously unreleased track from 1982. It was recorded during sessions for the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers album "Long After Dark" . . . the one that "You Got Lucky" and "Change of Heart" came from.

"Keep a Little Soul" will be on the upcoming box set "An American Treasure", which features 60 unreleased songs, alternative takes, live versions, and other stuff from the vaults. It's coming out September 28th.