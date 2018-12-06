The Top Ten Types of Gifts Kids Are Asking for in 2018
December 6, 2018
A new gift-giving survey asked 2,000 parents what their kids have been asking for this year. And the top ten categories aren't quite as dominated by tech stuff as we expected . . . only six of them are tech-related. Here's the list . . .
1. Computer games.
2. Legos.
3. Clothes. Especially for older kids, in middle school or high school.
4. Books.
5. A new phone.
6. Video game consoles.
7. Board games.
8. iPads and tablets.
9. A new laptop.
10. DVDs and digital movies.
A few classic Christmas gifts just missed the top 10: A new bike made the list at #11 . . . Nerf toys at #12 . . . action figures at #14 . . . and scooters at #18.