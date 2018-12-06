The Top Ten Types of Gifts Kids Are Asking for in 2018

A new gift-giving survey asked 2,000 parents what their kids have been asking for this year. And the top ten categories aren't quite as dominated by tech stuff as we expected . . . only six of them are tech-related. Here's the list . . .

1. Computer games.

2. Legos.

3. Clothes. Especially for older kids, in middle school or high school.

4. Books.

5. A new phone.

6. Video game consoles.

7. Board games.

8. iPads and tablets.

9. A new laptop.

10. DVDs and digital movies.

A few classic Christmas gifts just missed the top 10: A new bike made the list at #11 . . . Nerf toys at #12 . . . action figures at #14 . . . and scooters at #18.