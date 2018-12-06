The Top Ten Types of Gifts Kids Are Asking for in 2018

December 6, 2018
Kids at Christmas

A new gift-giving survey asked 2,000 parents what their kids have been asking for this year.  And the top ten categories aren't quite as dominated by tech stuff as we expected . . . only six of them are tech-related.  Here's the list . . .

1.  Computer games.

 

2.  Legos.

 

3.  Clothes.  Especially for older kids, in middle school or high school.

 

4.  Books.

 

5.  A new phone.

 

6.  Video game consoles.

 

7.  Board games.

 

8.  iPads and tablets.

 

9.  A new laptop.

 

10.  DVDs and digital movies.

A few classic Christmas gifts just missed the top 10:  A new bike made the list at #11 . . . Nerf toys at #12 . . . action figures at #14 . . . and scooters at #18. 

