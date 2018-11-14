Toyota Gifts Hero Who Drove Through Wildfires a New Truck

Toyota has promised a new Tundra truck to a California man who posted photos of the truck that got him safely through the wildfires in Paradise, California. Allyn Pierce used his beloved truck--which he'd nicknamed the Pandra--to drive to the hospital where he'd work to help evacuate patients and set up an emergency triad center on the hospital's helipad. In his Facebook post, Pierce wrote, "Here's my Toyota commercial. This car literally saved my life today." Fox News reports that, while the car still works, the plastic details are melted.

Toyota saw the post and responded with the promise of a new car. "We are humbled you'd risk your life and Toyota Tundra to drive people to safety," Toyota wrote. "Don't worry about your truck, we're honored to get you a new one!"

