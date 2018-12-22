Toys R Us Closure Leads to Donation Shortage for Toys for Tots

When Toys R Us closed earlier this year, it created a dire challenge for Toys for Tots. As the AP reports, the charity, which hands out holiday toys to needy children, received more than 250,000 toys and $5 million per year from Toys R Us, which placed boxes for customers to donate toys or cash near store entrances. With Toys R Us no longer in the picture, Toys for Tots campaigns in cities like Orlando, Atlanta, Spokane, and Bakersfield are reporting major shortages with Christmas just days away.