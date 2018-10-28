Trader Joe's Will Have an Advent Calendar for Dogs

October 28, 2018
Christmas Advent Calendars

Features

 In addition to the more conventional new items like Boozy Cheese and Organic Cold-Pressed Spiced Cider, you can expect a fun new addition for the four-legged members of the family; an advent calendar for dogs.

There's no word on whether the calendar will be 12 or 24 days in length, but according to Delish, we do know that each day comes with a treat for your fur baby on the days leading up to Christmas.

While there isn't an official release date for the advent calendar, keep your eye out, as it'll probably hit the stores before you can blink.

advent calendar
Dogs
Trader Joes
Christmas

