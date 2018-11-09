Train Drops Video for "Careless Whisper" Featuring Kenny G, Announces Tour With Goo Goo Dolls

Train dominated rock news on Friday. (And yes, that sentence was written in 2018, not 1998.) Not only did the band unveil several summer tour dates with the Goo Goo Dolls and Allen Stone, they also released their first Greatest Hits compilation.

The last song on the LP is a cover of George Michael's "Careless Whisper," featuring the saxophone stylings of Kenny G. The track's video, which also dropped on Friday, features appearances from Home Improvement's Richard Karn and the viral sensation Sexy Sax Man. (Mr. G is merely heard, not seen.) The sitcom-esque clip is set to a laugh track, with Train frontman Pat Monahan vying for the affections of a cocktail waitress named Virginia, of "Meet Virginia" fame.

The story ends with a hungover Monahan waking up in bed alongside Virginia, Karn and the Sexy Sax Man.

You can catch Train and the Goo Goo Dolls on Saturday, June 22nd at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre.



Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16th at noon.

