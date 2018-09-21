Two New Restaurants Coming To Downtown St. Louis

September 21, 2018
The Note Bar

If you have ever been to our Entercom building which is the Park Pacific building downtown you may have noticed we have a few restaurants below us. 

What formerly, used to be Alumni restaurant now has a new name! 

Vaya Con Dillas, a fast-casual style Mexican restaurant with hand-crafted quesadillas and tacos, and The Note Bar which will be St. Louis' newest downtown sports bar!

The two local hotspots will both open on October 4th at Park Pacific.

Chef Ryan Hecht, who started working with Lawrence Group seven years ago as executive chef at Kota Wood Fire Grill, will oversee the two new restaurants. Jen Kapper will serve as front-of-house manager for the restaurants.

Please also mark your calendars for a grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 6th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be live music, games, food and drink specials and prize drawings.

Follow both restaurants on social media for more updates and specials coming soon! 

 

