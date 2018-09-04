'This Is Us' Season 3 Trailer Is Here & You'll Be Happy To See It

The first two seasons of This Is Us had us on a emotional rollercoaster.

Luckily by the looks of the newest trailer, season three will bring much more love and laughter than clinging to the Kleenex box.

According to USA Today, creator Dan Fogelman revealed that Season 3 will balance lighter elements with the show's usual tearjerker moments. He explained, "There is joy in it, in a different way, because we're playing different storylines and I'm really excited about it."

Video of This Is Us - Tons of Surprises Are Coming on September 25! (Promo)

Season 3 of This Is Us premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 25, and while the new trailer is short, it does give viewers a sneak peak of what's to come.