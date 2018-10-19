U.S. Workers Took the Fewest Vacation Days in the World in 2018

American workers are more vacation-deprived than ever, according to Expedia's 18th annual Vacation Deprivation study. In fact, the U.S. is tied with Japan and Thailand for taking the fewest number of vacation days worldwide in 2018. Workers in those three countries are now taking an average of just 10 vacation days a year; in contrast, workers in Brazil, France, Germany, and Spain take the most in the world at 30 days a year. Even worse, the study found that both the number of vacation days awarded to and taken by U.S. workers has hit a five-year low.

While the average U.S. worker is taking just 10 days off a year, they're actually earning a total of 14 vacation days and leaving four on the table.

Why are Americans not using all their vacation days?

Fifty-four percent of respondents said they hadn't taken a vacation in more than six months because they couldn't afford a trip, while 23 percent said they were saving up for a longer vacation.

