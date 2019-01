By Meredith Ganzman

This year Valentine’s Day is getting more delicious because Cupid is delivering doughnuts.

Hurts Donut is looking for men to make holiday deliveries in their delicates. They ask that the tasty transports come with awesome dance moves, and baton or ribbon twirling. They also suggest the carriers throw in an awkward hug and maybe even some rose petals.

