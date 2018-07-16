Video: Tomato-Stealing 'Squirrel' Turns Out to Be the Mailman

A family had noticed that their homegrown tomatoes we're disappearing fast, but the culprit was actally their MAILMAN!

Rob Morin and Paula Habib said they noticed in June that produce was going missing from their tomato and strawberry plants outside their home in Mount Royal, a Montreal suburb, and they suspected a squirrel was behind the vanishing fruits.

"We had a full set of tomatoes and then all of a sudden the tomatoes started going down. We didn't take any ourselves; we thought it was the squirrels," Habib told CTV News.

Morin said they started to think something else was happening when the suspected squirrels didn't leave a mess.

The family decided to find out who had been stealing their crops, and it wasn't a critter it was actually their post man.

"It would have been OK if he took a couple as a quick snack, or let us know as a joke he took a couple and they tasted great," Morin said. "But he took so many and did not notify us that there was pretty much nothing left for us to eat."

