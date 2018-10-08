Viral Video: Police Officer Shows Off Dancer Moves
October 8, 2018
When the Louisiana police officers aren't fighting crime, they are showing off their dance moves!
This footage posted on Twitter features a Louisiana police officer entertaining some young students by showing off his best dance moves.
"Hit that beat!" This officer provided quite the entertainment for students in Louisiana by showing off his best dance moves. https://t.co/Uo4jvNH2N1 pic.twitter.com/CwqL9Jjkt2— ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2018