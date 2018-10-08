Viral Video: Police Officer Shows Off Dancer Moves

October 8, 2018
The Best Mix Of The '80s And Today
police

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features

When the Louisiana police officers aren't fighting crime, they are showing off their dance moves! 

This footage posted on Twitter features a Louisiana police officer entertaining some young students by showing off his best dance moves.

 

 

Tags: 
Police
dancing
viral video

Trish's Dishes