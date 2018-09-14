Volkswagen to Stop Making Its Iconic Beetles in 2019

The German automaker Volkswagen announced Thursday that it would cease production of its iconic Beetle in 2019. As The New York Times notes, the original Beetle was designed for Adolf Hitler in he 1930s.

Despite this dubious origin story, the little car--along with VW buses--became a symbol of 1960s American counterculture before it was initially discontinued in all markets but Mexico in 1978. The Beetle was given a facelift and reintroduced in the U.S. in 1997, but faded in popularity as old hippies got even older.