Volunteer Visits Animal Shelter Every Day And Naps With Cats

If you are a fan of cat naps you need to get on this volunteers level.

Terry Lauerman, 75, goes to his local animal shelter in Green Bay every day and takes naps with its cats.

According to Elizabeth Feldhausen, the founder of Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary, Lauerman strolled into the shelter about six months ago with a simple dream and a cat brush in tow.

“He just walked in and started brushing,” Feldhausen told HuffPost on Thursday, noting that he never asked to be a volunteer. “So eventually we told him he was an official volunteer and had him fill out our volunteer form.”

Naturally, the volunteer with a habit of accidentally passing out charmed the staff at Safe Haven, and the group decided to dedicate a Facebook post to him on Tuesday.

“We are so lucky to have a human like Terry,” the shelter wrote, alongside a few photos of Lauerman cat napping with felines. “Terry just came along one day and introduced himself. He said he’d like to brush cats. Eventually, it became everyday. He brushes all of the cats, and can tell you about all of their likes and dislikes. He also accidentally falls asleep most days. We don’t mind - Cats need this! Terry is a wonderful volunteer.”

Just recently a local retail store, called ShopKo donated a recliner specifically for Terry!

Follow his cat naps on Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary Inc. here!