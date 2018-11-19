Vote: Missouri's Botanical Garden Glow as one of the "Best Botanical Garden Holiday Light Show"

One of the great Christmas traditons is driving around the area and looking at all holiday lights.

The Missouri Botanical Garden doesn't disappoint during the holiday season during its Garden Glow.

The 2019 Garden Glow at Missouri Botanical Garden features more than a million lights, the Gardenland Express Holiday Flower & Train Show with 900 feet of track through a miniature holiday landscape and concessions selling s’mores, hot chocolate and traditional holiday treats.

