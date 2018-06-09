Walmart to Launch Own Private Label Wine

Walmart is getting their own wine!

The retail giant is launching its “Winemakers Selection” of private label wine in 1,100 stores. The collection is sourced from California, France and Italy.

It will retail for about $11 per bottle.

Walmart is looking to win over more affluent shoppers with more up-market fare and services, as organic and high-quality fresh foods move from the margins to the mainstream.

With this move, Walmart is also aiming for a swig of the hottest segment of the alcoholic beverage industry.

