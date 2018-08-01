Watch: Barber Plays Revenge Prank on Kid

This was a close cut for one little prankster.

Recently a barber got pranked by the little kid so, when he came back in for a haircut the barber decided to return the favor.

His sweet revenge was taking a latex ear and fake blood, as if he cut the kids ear OFF. Watch his reaction:

"About a month ago, this character Vito came in for a haircut and scared me by putting a fake cockroach on my counter when I wasn’t looking. He got me good. Well, today (with his parents permission ahead of time) I got my sweet revenge. A latex ear and fake blood. What a great sport. And I’ll give him credit, he handled it better than I would have at that age. Share the crap out of this video. Maybe it’ll go viral. Haha."