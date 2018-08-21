Watch: A Betty White Tribute Tonight!

If you are looking for quality television tonight you may want to check out "Betty White: First Lady of Television” tribute on PBS at 8pm.

The 96-year-old dynamo has been a crucial part of television and film ranging from her roles in live 1950s television, through her portrayal of Sue Ann Nivens on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and of Rose Nylund on “The Golden Girls,” and more.

Special guests include Ryan Reynolds, Valerie Bertinelli, Carl Reiner, Tina Fey and more sharing their thoughts and career highlights while working with Betty.

I am so grateful to @PBS for sharing my story. Tune in tonight! pic.twitter.com/IhCS1stbSU — Betty White (@BettyMWhite) August 21, 2018

