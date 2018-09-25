Watch: Chick-fil-A Helps Man Celebrate 100th Birthday With Free Food for Life

A Chick-fil-A in Oldsmar, Florida, celebrated the 100th birthday of a longtime customer last week by gifting him with free food for life.

Eater reports that the restaurant staff surprised Stephen Bellissimo on September 21 by throwing him a party and presenting him with a gigantic check for the free food. “I think this is just one really great surprise for me,” Bellissimo told reporters. “I didn’t expect anything like this.” Bellissimo has been a regular at the restaurant since it opened almost 20 years ago and typically eats at the Tampa-area restaurant weekly.