Watch: Jimmy Kimmel's Lie Witness News – Michigan's Newest Senator Kid Rock

November 8, 2018
The Best Mix Of The '80s And Today
Kid Rock

USA Images

Categories: 
Features

 

Jimmy Kimmel does it again!

Last year, you may recall Kid Rock announced he was running for the Senate and, of course, it turned out to be a publicity stunt. So, we went out on the street and we told people Kid Rock won the special election for Senate.

They even showed them footage of Kid Rock in concert and told them it was his victory speech. So, watch now as real people weigh in on a fake election in tonight's Kid Rock the vote edition of #LieWitnessNews.

Tags: 
Kid Rock
Jimmy Kimmel
Lie Witness News

Trish's Dishes

WATCH: Making a Meal For Hope Lodge with Schnucks
WATCH: Celebrating Christmas in July with Schnucks Delivers
Trish's Dishes: All About the Burger and Dad
Trish's Dishes: Pesto Veggie Dip
Celebs with 'Regular' Jobs Before Becoming Famous
Trish's Dishes: Try Schnucks Fresh Beer Brats