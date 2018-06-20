Watch: Little Girl Falls In Love With Mannequin

June 20, 2018
You know when your shopping and you just see something you have to have. One little girl just couldn't look away from something very special at an Alabama clothing store. 

The little girl was shopping with her mother when she found her future boyfriend in the store.  The only problem was he was store mannequin! HA! 

She refused to leave the store for a special reason — or a special someone. 

Being young and having an imagination is just one of the perks of being a kid right?! 

