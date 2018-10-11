Watch: Nike Signs First Pro Athlete With Cerebral Palsy

Justin Gallegos is a junior at Oregon and a member of the college's running club. He's been running since elementary school and although he's not an Olympic athlete he has been signed to a pro running contract with Nike.

He's the first professional athlete with cerebral palsy to sign a contract with Nike.

Nike’s insight’s director, John Douglass was at one of the club team's recent practices to surprise Gallegos with the contract after his run.

Video of Justin Gallegos Nike

Gallegos has a dream to run a half marathon in under two hours. He completed his first one this past April with a time of 2:03:49.