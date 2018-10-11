Watch: Nike Signs First Pro Athlete With Cerebral Palsy
October 11, 2018
Justin Gallegos is a junior at Oregon and a member of the college's running club. He's been running since elementary school and although he's not an Olympic athlete he has been signed to a pro running contract with Nike.
He's the first professional athlete with cerebral palsy to sign a contract with Nike.
Nike’s insight’s director, John Douglass was at one of the club team's recent practices to surprise Gallegos with the contract after his run.
Gallegos has a dream to run a half marathon in under two hours. He completed his first one this past April with a time of 2:03:49.