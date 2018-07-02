Watch: Police Sing Incredible Cop-Pool Karaoke of "God Bless America"

This is the perfect Fourth of July carpool karoke we've ever seen!

Check out the Boston Police duo, Kim Tavares and Stephen McNulty, getting in the mood for all the upcoming 4th of July festivities planned for the Boston area and surrounding communities.

The two sing "God Bless America" acapella and absolutely nail it! If the whole police thing doesn't work out for them, they could definitely hit the road!

Happy Fourth of July!