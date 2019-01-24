Watch: Shania Twain & John Travolta's Dirt-Track Racing First Trailer

When last we saw Razzie-nominated actor John Travolta grace the silver screen, it was in the titular role of Gotti, of which New York Post film critic Johnny Olensinski wrote, "I'd rather wake up next to a severed horse head than ever watch Gotti again." So it's a safe bet that Travolta's new flick, Trading Paint, will at least narrowly eclipse the 0 percent fresh rating Gotti has earned on Rotten Tomatoes. The trailer for the film, which also stars Shania Twain, surfaced online earlier this week, and Jalopnik thinks it "looks just awful." But Esquire seems genuine (if a bit sarcastically) excited for the movie, which, according to its IMDb page, is scheduled to hit theaters on February 22.

