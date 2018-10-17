Watch: Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Jon Hamm

Get to know one of St. Louis' own, Jon Hamm a little better as he plays "Spills Your Guts" with Late Night host James Corden.

The two celebs take turns choosing between answering very personal questions or eating stomach-churning foods, like bird saliva.

Video of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Jon Hamm

Jon is out promoting his new film, "Bad Times at the El Royale" that is out in theaters this weekend!

The synopsis is "The El Royale" is run-down hotel that sits on the border between California and Nevada. It soon becomes a seedy battleground when seven strangers -- a cleric, a soul singer, a traveling salesman, two sisters, the manager and the mysterious Billy Lee -- converge on a fateful night for one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong.