Watch: Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts with Jon Hamm
Get to know one of St. Louis' own, Jon Hamm a little better as he plays "Spills Your Guts" with Late Night host James Corden.
The two celebs take turns choosing between answering very personal questions or eating stomach-churning foods, like bird saliva.
Jon is out promoting his new film, "Bad Times at the El Royale" that is out in theaters this weekend!
The synopsis is "The El Royale" is run-down hotel that sits on the border between California and Nevada. It soon becomes a seedy battleground when seven strangers -- a cleric, a soul singer, a traveling salesman, two sisters, the manager and the mysterious Billy Lee -- converge on a fateful night for one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong.