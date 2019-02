On Tuesday’s episode of Busy Tonight, host Busy Philipps surprised guest Jenna Fischer with gifts to unbox (apparently she’s a fan of opening packages) from her old The Office costars.

Her last early birthday present was one she won't forget!

Video of Steve Carell Scares the Heck Out of Jenna Fischer! | Busy Tonight | E!

Admit it: This is exactly the kind of thing that Michael Scott would do.

