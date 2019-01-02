Watch: Texas Longhorns Mascot Attacks Georgia Bulldogs Mascot Before Sugar Bowl

Prior to Thursday night's Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, the Georgia Bulldogs mascot, a 62-pound English bulldog named Uga, visited the holding area for the Texas Longhorns' mascot, a 1,600-pound steer named Bevo. In a foreshadowing of what was to come on the playing field, Bevo briefly escaped his handlers and charged at Uga.

Deadspin reports that a newspaper photographer got scratched up in the scuffle, while one of Bevo's handlers insisted to ESPN that he's "as docile as a lamb" and was "just going to say hi."

As for the actual football game, the Longhorns upset the Bulldogs by a score of 28-21.