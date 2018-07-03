Watch: Tim Allen Visits Toy Story Land

July 3, 2018
Tim Allen

The real life superhero Tim Allen, aka Buzz Lightyear visitied Disneyland's newest attraction Toy Story Land! 

As Allen explains in the video, "the detail is incredible. They have truly scaled everything down for you to feel toy-size like!"

According to Forbes, here are two new rides (the high-flying Slinky Dog Dash roller coaster and the Alien Swirling Saucers spinner ride), a place to grab a bite, and a beautifully engineered backdrop with a remarkable attention to detail. 

It looks like Tim and Buzz aren't the only ones having fun. Check out this video posted on Facebook of the Toy Soliders entertaining the guests with a little drumline performance! 

Click here to read more. 

 

Trish's Dishes