What's Jerry Seinfeld's Favorite Joke?

In a new interview with The New York Times, Jerry Seinfeld is asked to pick one joke "to represent comedy to the aliens." In reply, the comedian selected the following Rodney Dangerfield gem, which he calls "as perfect a joke as I can imagine":



“I was making love with my wife, and she had a faraway look in her eyes, and I said, ‘Darling, is there someone else?’ and she said, ‘There must be.’”

You can catch the second season of Seinfeld's show "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” on Netflix now.

Video of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

