When Does Wine O'Clock Start Exactly?
March 7, 2019
The song may say it's 5 o'clock somewhere, but what is the best time to pop a bottle of wine?
A winemaker in northern California commissioned a new survey to find out exactly when "WINE o'clock" is - meaning the best time to crack open a bottle and start drinking.
The answer they came up with is precisely 6:59 P.M.
And here’s a fun tidbit: Tuesday was the day people said they were least likely to drink wine, finishing below Monday. Yeah, turns out sometimes you need a glass to get through that first day of a new week.
