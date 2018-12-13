When Your Christmas Spirit Peaks

At what age does your Christmas spirit peak?

The average answer in a new survey was 14 years old. After that, the magic starts to fade. Although, it probably goes back up a little once you have kids.

But once your kids get older...how do you keep that Christmas tradition alive? Here are a few tips!

1. Enlist older kids in spreading the magic to younger family members and friends.

2. Transform their wonder of Santa into a spiritual perspective.

3. Embrace the season's spirit of giving. For all those years of "Santa" giving you gifts, spread that same holiday cheer whether it is at a local charity event, or even giving your time during the holidays.

4. Create a new tradition. Going to the movies, helping at a local food pantry or even getting a family game night started.

5. Make a wish list. Talk with your kids about what some of their big item goals and real presents are and how you can tackle them together in the new year as a team!

