WICKED is Green for Good!

September 18, 2019
Do 1 Thing to protect the environment, it all starts with 1 Thing. 

September is World Ozone Month and what better way to celebrate than to cut down on emissions.  Pick a day and get rid of all your aerosol sprays and cleaning products and replace them with eco-friendly options.  Check your air conditioner to make sure it doesn’t have any leaks and make sure to schedule any necessary repairs- the Ozone Layer will thank you!  And remember that September 22nd is Car Free Day. 

Elphaba and Glinda, the witches of WICKED, remind you to ride your broom … and if you don’t have a broom, that’s ok, you could ride your bike or carpool that day.  It all starts with 1 Thing.

WICKED is Green for Good and is flying into the Fox Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, December 4th – 29th.

Wicked
