"Will & Grace" Casts Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer & Minnie Driver

Will & Grace will have even more star power in its upcoming season. According to E! News, the revival's next season will feature Adam Rippon, Matt Bomer and Minnie Driver. Rippon previously appeared on Dancing With the Stars, but the sitcom will mark the Olympic skater's first scripted role. The hunky Bomer is slated to play TV news anchor McCoy Whitman, a love interest for Will.

Meanwhile, Driver is returning as Karen's nemesis stepdaugher Lorraine Finster. Previously announced guest stars include Alec Baldwin, David Schwimmer, Jon Cryer and Chelsea Handler.

The 18-episode season begins October 4 on NBC.

Click here to read more!